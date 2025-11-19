My New Life in Hanoi, Vietnam

Is anyone out there? I am testing it out to see if I want to get back into blogging. So many changes have happened since I last wrote, both with my own life and the world at large. So I am checking if this is a good thing or not. I moved to Danang, Vietnam on October 31 last year. Following my son. And again I followed him on October 31 this year from there to Hanoi, Vietnam. It is a beautiful city. I would like to share some of my experiences here if anyone is interested. Just let me know. If so, I will continue.... Thanks, P
