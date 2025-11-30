Sunday, November 30, 2025
Everything changes
A few days ago, I was not able to get into the blog.I couldn't do anything with it and I gave it up. Now, for nothing I have done, It is allowing me to get into it. But I still cannot answer comments or put on photos. Things change all the time, having nothing to do with my actions or non actions. This is the state of the world now. I have no control over the streams of new information or the changes that happen without my agreement or input. Maybe this is what happens to everyone in old age. Having to let go of the desire to be in control over anything. Just learning to accept what happens. Dealing with things day by day. I will keep trying to find ways to fix these problems because I enjoy doing this blog. I thank everyone who commented for their encouragement.
