Thursday, November 20, 2025
Testing, Testing, 123
It has been so long since I have written on the blog that I have forgotten how to do it. I received one comment asking me about why I moved here but I forgot how to answer it. I also accidently deleted it. I will have to work on learning again. Sorry that I deleted your comment. Why did I move here? Because my son begged me to move for an entire year. He loves Vietnam and he believed that I would love it too. I was happy in my simple life in Mexico. I have nothing bad to say about my life there. But my healh isn't good. I have neuropathy and walking was becoming dificult for me. I am old now... Hard to accept that fact. And I missed my son. I took the chance to move here, knowing that I would not be able to return to Mexico. My health isn't good enough to make that long trip again. It took me almost 48 hours with all the delays, to finally arrive in Danang. Exhausted. I had to leave a home with everything in it that I had collected for the eighteen years of living there. I arrived in Mexico with only two suitcases and left an entire small two bedroom house when I took the same two suitcases to the airport for Vietnam. The time change is hard to manage. Mexico day is Vietnam night. I went from a country that has one of the most beautiful climate in the world to a country that is probably down towards the bottom. I looked at graphs for a year, comparing the weather. Danang was always at the top of the weather graph for Hot and Sultry.... Mexico runs across the bottom all the way. So it was a big adjustment for me. I also arrived in the middle of the rainy season in Danang. That means about five months of storms. Sitting in my room, looking out the window at the rain, I wondered why I had agreed to give up my life in Mexico. But I finally adjusted. Once again I was like a child. Not being able to function in the adult world. If not for my son and his helper, I wouldn't have been able to stay here. They took care of all the red tape for me. And did the shopping and everything else, the way parents take care of young chidren until they are adults and able to take care of themselves. Well, I am an adult but with all the limitations of a dependent child. It took me many years to manage things in Mexico. And now I am starting over in Vietnam. The language is far more difficult. The red tape seems to be endless. The weather is often brutal. But the people are lovely. In many ways, Vietnamese people are much like Mexicans. Their love of family. Their gentle natures. Their poverty. So many other things that it was not hard for me to feel comfortable living among them. So above and beyond the hard things, This was a great move for me. I will try to get back into the blog if I see interest and if I can relearn how to do it. Thanks, p
at 11/20/2025
Hola Patricia! Wow - SO GOOD to find you here this morning! Somehow I missed your other posts about moving to Vietnam. What an incredible change. I've been reading you since 2009 and often wondered what happened to you when you stopped posting while still living in Mexico. I have lived here 9 years now (in SMA) and am very happy. I am 75 and couldn't make another international move at this point. Even after 9 years here I am still adjusting in many ways. I know you understand what I mean.ReplyDelete
I hope you find the way to post photos of your new home and city! Please keep writing - it's a way to build community and connect. Thank you for this lovely way to start my morning. Abrazos, Barbara
Thank you for commenting. I appreciate that.Delete
Wonderful! These are all things we learn as we age, and many of us will do that outside the US. Keep writing Patricia, tell us about your life and new home. You can do it!ReplyDelete
Wow, what a surprise to read your blog posts. That is a huge move. Looking forward to reading more. Cheers, ShelaghReplyDelete
Thank you for commenting. I need to have the encouragement to continue.Delete
I appreciate that you are commenting. Hope I can keep this up.Delete