Standstill

So I have spent all morning trying to put photos onto this blog. Nothing worked. I messed with every connection on my camera and the laptop. The cell phone was completely beyond my understanding. But I used my old camera to show what my place is like and how I look these days. Introducing myself again.. I finally had to give it up. Trying to get help would be like a two year old trying to navigate the adult world. With the language barrier and no way to find help, it looks like i am not going to be able to put on photos. A phrase my father used to say comes to mind. It looks like a loose nut behind the wheel.
No comments:
Post a Comment