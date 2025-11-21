Friday, November 21, 2025
Confusion
Yesterday afternoon I tried to sort out the problems I am having with getting the blog going again. I finally gave up and decided to not continue with it. I used to think that I was smart. Now I know I am not smart but very dumb. The world has past me by and I can't run fast enough to keep up with all the changes. I wanted to be able to post photos. In the evening I watched the local Vietnamese families as they socialized and played on the jungle bars. Everyone plays on the bars. I have a photo of a grandpa holding his grandbaby up to the ring bars so the baby could hold onto them. But, unfortunately, I could not manage to get into my account to do that. This morning I read a comment saying that photos don't matter and to just write about my life. What a surprise. No one has shown any interest in my life in a long time. Even my son. He has his own life to manage. It isn't easy in this country for us. I think it is harder than in Mexico. Many reasons. The red tape. The language is so different from ours. In Mexico, I would eventually figure out the meanings. Here. No way. I started taking a class to learn it but my short term memory is gone. Along with most of my other once beloved qualities. That is the thing about getting old. Having to watch losing one's identity go away. There is a six story coffee shop just a short walk from my apartment. A few evenings ago, I was sitting there looking at the lake with my son and enjoying our time together when an elderly woman quietly came up behind me. I could feel her but couldn't turn around enough to see her. She was talking to us in Vietnamese. She seemed to want us to do something for her. But we were of no use. She finally gave up and left. Later on, I found out that she is 83 years old. Just two years older than I am. I saw her again last evening because I am trying to find a good doctor for myself. I thought maybe her famiy would have a name for me. She was sitting on a leather couch. Looking ahead. Doing nothing. As I walked by, She reached out for my hand and looked into my eyes. Wanting something again from me. Her hand was ice cold. She wouldn't let my hand go and as I looked into her eyes, I knew that she has alzsheimer's or another form of demantia. She was pulling me towards her, wanting me to stay with her. It was a busy time in the coffee shop and everyone working there was rushing around to serve the many expats who were coming in and ordering coffees. Making requests and demands. I was in the way. Almost as much in the way as the grandma. The grandson finally after reading my request on my translater, gave me a link to a hospital that I could visit. And he almost pushed me out the door, out of the way. I appreciated the link. I felt badly for the woman because I wasn't allowed to just sit with her. I would have liked that. I saw a blog the other day where there is a contest for doing nothing. I think it was in Korea. I would probably win in that contest. Doing nothing has become my life these days. Yesterday, when the sun came out again, I found a spot next to the lake and did nothing. Just enjoyed the sun beating on my face and arms. Back to this blog problem. My computer is corrupted. That was the phrase I received when I asked online how to fix it. Corrupted. Meaning I needed to do technical repair and the first step was beyond my understanding. The problem is that the font keeps jumping around. One second it is at a hundred percent and the next it is at thirty five percent. I end up resetting it every few seconds. Not a fun way to write. Another problem is that I can't get into this blog except to write. I can't post or answer comments. I can't publish photos. And the languages keep changing on me when I start trying to do these things. I can understand most of the Spanish but none of the Vietnamese. I wish it would just be in English but that is asking too much for now. My son wants me to buy a new computer but I don't want to spend the money. And I still think the main problem as my back yard mechanic father would say, I am the loose nut behind the wheel. A new computer is not going to tighten that nut much. Considering all these frustrations, I totally gave up on the idea of reviving the blog. I also saw that now there is another Mexico Daily Living. It is slick and looks good. As I wrote at the beginning of this post, the world has past me by. I appreciated reading that my life was of interest to someone out there in the world. I don't know if I will write again or not. I am frustrated by it. And I need to look for that doctor. My neuropathy is keeping me up at night...
at 11/21/2025
Do what you can Patricia. An update here or there, a description like the one of you at the coffee shop, your thoughts, etc. All good for us, and you. A few hundred dollars for a new computer might be a good idea. Think about it. Ask another expat help, they might enjoy being of use.ReplyDelete