Thursday, November 20, 2025
Encouragement
Things move so quickly in this world now. New ways to communicate. This simiple blog is lost in all the AI and videos done by digial nomads. I was surprised that three people commented. I wasn't expecting any responses. I still haven't figured out how to post photos with the cell phone. I started doing this again just because of being lonely. No other reasons. I rarely see anyone here that I can talk with and my son has his own life. I do see him daily but we already know each other's lives so thoroughly that everything has already been said. I see someone close to my own age maybe once every couple of weeks. I am now 81. Not any expats but Vietnamese men and women. And we can't communicate because of the language barrier. Also, there seems to be a big difference between our health issues. An 80 year old Vietnamese person has had a much harder life than I have had and also been through the Vietnamese war. (They call it the American War.) So that ages a person quicker. Poverty doesn't help either. The average salary here for a Vietnamese person is about three hundred dollars a month. That is working twelve hours a day, seven days a week and often with no days off. That wears on a person. Mexicans don't make much more than that but they have shorter days and more days off. I thought about teaching English here. A lot of Digital Nomads make their living doing that. But I haven't worked for over twenty five years. Don't think I am up to all the stress and demands of working. So, I am trying to figure out how to do the blog again. If you are reading these words, please have patience with me as I jog my memory about how to put on photos and answer questions. I barely function myself. This isn't meant to be an information blog. There are many of those on the internet. I cannot answer questions about how to function here. I am dependent on my son to do things for me. I am just going to write about my very limited personal experiences of living in Hanoi. By a small lake. Daily experiences as I wrote about when I was living in Mexico. I appreciate all comments. Thanks, p I must amend that last statement. I don't appreciate negative comments. Keep those to yourself. I am just a lonely old woman, looking for some outlet and communication....
at 11/20/2025
