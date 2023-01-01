The New Year

I am still grieving for my animals so I am not writing much. I just wanted to wish all of you a Happy New Year. I hope it brings you everything you want and more. I may write when I feel better. I had no idea this would hit me so hard. Chico and Olive were with me all the time I have been in Mexico. Maybe seventeen years. I have lost track of time. let's just say it has been many years.
. A part of me thought that maybe it would be good to finally be free. that I could travel without searching for a house sitter and worrying about them while I went somewhere. But now I have no desire to go on any trips. I don't have anything exciting or wonderful to share with you on the blog. Maybe it was a mistake to try to revive it. As we get old, we slowly fade away from society and the world. I am thinking about all the people who have died this year and at one time played a big part of our lives. And how they faded away and then died. That is the natural order of things, if we are lucky.
Often in my mind I would call Chico by my son's name, David, because I was a single mother and David was by my side for many years. It was just us. But he is a grown man now with his own life and I am happy that he is independent. That makes me feel like I was a success in part because he has gone out on his own and is making his way without me.
But our animals never grow away from us. They are with us until they die or we die. I have to stop putting Chico in my mind as David. That makes it much harder. I wish my son lived closer so I could see him at this awful time but he can't come now. I have to go through this grieving and get to the other side before I think of doing anything else. So I won't be writing for awhile. Love to you all. p
