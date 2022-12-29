New Year Holiday Sadness

Yesterday I went to the plaza to take photos of the beautiful Christmas decorations and I was planning on uploading them on the blog. I also met another woman who is also a blogger. I took her photos and was going to put that on too. I was thinking I wouldn't write on the blog at all after I decided what needed to be done but I promised to keep it going. So here I am but just to keep the blog going.
This afternoon I have to put down my dog down and possibly my cat. I have had Chico and Olive for probably fifteen years. They have moved with me several times and kept me company. I don't know what I would have done without them and their love. But they both are old and sick and I feel selfish keeping them alive when I can see that they are suffering with their various illnesses. Even this morning Chico got up and went right back to bed and Olive has quickly disappeared somewhere in the house to hide out.
It is going to be a hard afternoon for all of us. So, I am not up to putting those photos on my computer. It may be a few more days before I write again. I don't want to put sad or negative things on here. But I have just done that. I apologize for bringing anyone down. I am sure many of you have had to go through the same thing with a loved animal. At this point, I never want to have another animal because this part of it is too painful.
Many people are going through far worse things than I am this time of year. I watch the news every morning and see some of it. I send everyone my good wishes and hopes that the new year will bring happiness if you are suffering now for one reason or another. Loving is so painful at the end. Right now, I am wondering if it is worth it to love another animal because they die so soon. I will write here after all of this is over. Thank you for encouraging me to write on here again. I will do my best in a few days to get those photos on. Thanks, p
So sorry Patricia it’s a tough one .They are such a comfort.I. Never could understand why they weren’t made to live on with us.We think of them with love and a smile on our face so that’s a comfort,Take care look at all the pictures you have of themReplyDelete
Looking forward to your blog. Heather
Hi Heather. Yes, it seems so unfair that they die so soon. thank you for writing your loving thoughts. pDelete
What a difficult time. I hope you can remember all the good times with your animals and not miss them too much. Hang in there.ReplyDelete
I am so sorry to hear about your loved pets. It is so difficult. We had to take our sweet golden at 14 years old to the vet 3 years ago and it was honestly heartbreaking. Animals bring us so much unconditional love and company. I am thinking of you. Remember you provided a wonderful home with lots of love to Chico and Olive.ReplyDelete
Cathy in Canada
P.S. it is so nice to see you posting again
Hi Cathy, Thank you for writing. Yes, you know what i am going through now. I may not write for a few days. thanks again. pDelete
Thank you Nancy. I am spending my day furiously cleaning house to try to keep my mind off of them. Hope you have a Happy New Year although i know you are going through your own challenges. I wish you well. PReplyDelete