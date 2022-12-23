HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE

Just for fun, I decided to see what was happening with my blog. I thought maybe someone else had taken it over, like advertisers. I don't know much about computers.
What a surprise to see that after all these months, it is still there. I guess it will always be there. How strange. It is like finding an old friend that I thought I would never see again. Familiar, yet unfamiliar. I quit writing for a long time. Have been consumed with other things and a bit bored with the blog. Mostly because I now live in an area that is not a tourist spot. San Antonio Tlayacapan is a quiet little Mexican town. It is just a five-minute bus ride from Ajijic but I rarely go there anymore. I mostly hang out in my neighborhood.
The holidays are still celebrated here but on a much smaller scale. Not a great place for taking travel photos. But a great place to live. I would never want to move back to Ajijic. It is too busy for me these days.
Here is a recent photo of me as I am in the garden and trying to get rid of all the bugs.
In the photo above, I am trying to protect my face from the poison I just put on those stinging caterpillars in my garden. Their stings hurt for days.
In the photo above, my kitty, Olive is sleeping soundly. That is what she does these days, sleep.
I seem to have lost a lot of photos when I got this new computer. So far, I haven't found Chico's, but I will keep looking. Maybe I will find the thousands of photos that are missing.
I would like to start writing on the blog again and I hope I will do just that. I need the outlet. I miss writing. The holidays seem like a good time to start up, but this season is a bad one for me. Maybe that is why I decided to write again, to connect with people out in the world. I am very isolated at the moment because both of my animals are sick. I feel that I need to stay home as much as possible to be with them.
Olive, my cat, has breathing problems and this cold weather has been hard on her. Chico, my dog has an enlarged heart and has been having seizures. I have him on medication and most of the time he just stands around looking stunned. I know I should have them both put down, but I still have hope that when it warms up again, maybe they will recover. At least, I hope I can keep them with me through this holiday season. I will have to relook at that in a week or so. I may be being very selfish to try to keep them alive and with me. Yes, a selfish wish and a case of loving them too much. They have been my family here for many years. My joy and my comfort.
They both came to me when they were fully grown and I do not know their ages. They are over fifteen years old because they have been with me that long. We are all three old now. I am 78 years old, but I still don't believe it.
This morning I was dreaming that I was talking to someone, and I said, "I am only 20 years old. Why am I living with all these old people?" And then I woke up as an old woman. I was disoriented at first. It feels like only a few days ago I WAS only 20. And just a few days ago my two animals WERE running around the house with lots of energy. And my cat could even climb walls. Those days are over for all three of us. I am not 20. They are not young and spry. My question now is, why are we all still here?
The only answer I can find is just to accept the slowing down and getting old and closer to death. Love the sunshine in the afternoons. Love being alive still. Love each other and anyone we meet. So, this is why I decided to write again. To reach out to others, just in case someone decides to check my blog again. I am still here. Happy Holidays again. I hope we all can see the good in our lives and all the reasons for us to still be alive in this cold holiday season.
I must go now; Chico is needing me now. I hope to start writing here again. I miss all the loving responses from readers.
I'm so excited to see you writing your blog again! I've missed it!ReplyDelete
Thank you Leslie. I appreciate that. PDelete
I must be psychic Patricia ! I don’t know why I was wondering about you on the very day you posted after so long! There are many of us who live alone and life has been passing by quickly! Posting is reaching out and connecting! Hope this reaches you!ReplyDelete
Merry Christmas to you and Olive and Chico
I wish I knew who made this comment. Someone who has been in touch with me for a long time, I assume. Thank you for your psychic feelings and reading my blog. Please keep in touch. Hopefully I can keep this blog alive again. pDelete
I have reached out in friendship and been rebuffed a few times. Your neighbor and fellow blogger, NancyReplyDelete
Hi Nancy, I am so sorry. I lost your information by the time I was up to getting out and meeting you. do you know where I live? if so, drop by. if i am not home, slide your phone number and address under my door. or write to my e mail address Petwalker40@yahoo.com and send me your address and phone number. Hope we can meet. Thanks for trying again. pDelete