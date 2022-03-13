A Little Story about my Mother's Iriah side of my family

I am writing this because it is almost St. Patrick's Day and what I am going to tell you is about my great grandmother and what happened to her and how it filtered down through the family to affect all the other women in our family, even if these women, including myself, did not know consciously why we were affected so strongly. It has to do with the potato famine in Ireland. I don't know much except some things I have read in novels. I like novels. They can be very informative.
During the famine, the potatoes rotted in the ground. The big farms were owned by people from England. They had built small houses on their large properties for the Irish families to live in while they worked the fields. But when the potatoes rotted, the Irish were starving. Dead bodies were seen along the road sides. People who could flee did. And sometimes the English would pay for their passage out of the country. Often they just forced the Irish to move out of their little homes and then they went back to England or else hired people from other countries to come in and work for nothing. While the poor Irish just wandered the Irish country side, starving. Sleeping along the sides of the road and finally dying.
I am not educated enough about this time and place to tell you more except the story that I was told the other day, by my cousin, about how my great grandmother ended up in Arkansas.
There was a man named Mr, Billingsley, and I cannot guarantee that spelling. He lived in Arkansas and had twelve children from three different women. Each of the three wives died and he was stuck trying to raise these twelve children alone. He couldn't do it and no other woman around where he lived was willing to take on that heavy task. Plus he was old by then and no great catch. So, he ordered a young girl from Ireland to come and be his wife.
Her family must have been desperate to have agreed to this arrangement. I don't know any of those details. Except that she traveled to Arkansas and married this man and essentially became like a slave, taking care of him and his twelve children. She was also Catholic. The Irish were discriminated against in Arkansas, as in most of America at the time. There were signs on business windows saying no dogs. No Irish.
The Catholics were also discriminated against in Arkansas. Catholics didn't live in that state. It was just the bible belt Christians. Plus, all the children hated this young girl because she was a stranger taking the place of their three different mothers. When she had a daughter by Mr. Billingsley, the children hated and teased her too and made her life miserable. I imagine it was already miserable because of having to help her mother do all the washing and cooking and everything else involved with taking care of all those children and an old man.
The children refused to call this young girl who had become their mother anything but Mrs. Billingsley. Imagine the shame her daughter must have felt as the youngest, the outsider, Irish, and Catholic. So she too rejected her mother. She refused to call her mother anything but Mrs. Billingsley. And she called her mother that for the rest of her life. She hated her mother.
When her mother died, the churches wouldn't even allow her to be buried in their grave yards because she was Catholic. So she is buried somewhere in Kansas City. Strange that my son and his wife live there now. But no one in the family knows where this grave is located. She just was an outcast all her life. Of course that extended to her daughter, my grandmother. And on down the line. I have always felt like an outcast, that I didn't belong, even within my family.
And so my grandmother, her only child, grew up with a lot of emotional problems which she took out on just about everyone in the family. She especially hated the girls in our family. And I learned to hate her too. Until a few days ago when my cousin told me about my grandmother's past and why she was so distrusting and bitter.
She because a very strong woman. I think everyone in the family was afraid of her. She had a will of steal and after she married she brought herself and her family of five children out of poverty. But she never talked about her past or her mother or any of those children she grew up hating. She had no contact with any of them.
Side note here. This is how my grandmother and grandfather met. She was at the stream collecting water in a bucket. A group of young men were there too and started teasing her. My Grandpa was with them. My Grandma looked up and threw the bucket of cold water directly onto my Grandpa. And she ran home. He looked at his friends and said," I'm going to marry that girl some day." The boys all laughed but he did marry her and they were together until he died of a heart attack. She never married again.
I guess the point of this story for me is to finally have some compassion for my grandmother. To also see her as a human being and not just the angry old woman that I barely knew. And to have compassion for all the people who are suffering in this world. Suffering never goes away. It just transfers from one country to another or one individual on down through the generations.
So, HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY MUDDY,, wherever you are now. Muddy is what we called my grandmother because one of her kids couldn't say mother. And the name stuck.
I can finally feel love for her and that gives me the freedom to feel more love for myself. Because you know how hating others causes self hate and low self esteem is passed down through generations along with the color of one's eyes.
This little story grew to be a big story. Hope you could make it all the way to here. And if so, HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY TO YOU TOO.
