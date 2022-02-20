Testing again. photo shows up online but not on my computer. Thank you Nancy for the help. I might keep working at it.

Hi Pat,I'm sure I'm not the only one who missed your blog. I read mexpatriate and always check to see if there is anything new from you as well. I'm glad to see you back.Best,Laura (California)
Thank you Laura. I will do what I can to fix this problem so I will be able to go back to doing the blog. I am surprised that anyone still cares. It has been such a long time since I had it going. Thank you for encouraging me. P
Hi Pat,ReplyDelete
I'm sure I'm not the only one who missed your blog. I read mexpatriate and always check to see if there is anything new from you as well. I'm glad to see you back.
Best,
Laura (California)
Thank you Laura. I will do what I can to fix this problem so I will be able to go back to doing the blog. I am surprised that anyone still cares. It has been such a long time since I had it going. Thank you for encouraging me. PReplyDelete