New Laptop
This is a test to see if my blog still works. I now have a laptop and I can write again. It is such a pleasure. But it is still covid time. Not much happening in my life or in the area. The events and parades have come to an end for awhile. So even with having the ability to get back online it doesn't do that much good. I have very little to share. Just like everyone else, I am spending most of my time alone. I am still swimming three days a week. I go to the grocery store. I sit in my back yard in the sunshine. Today I am paying my electric bill which is 280 pesos for two months. That comes out to about seven American dollars a month. My son and his wife paid 500 dollars for one month for their electric bill in Kansas. My garbage pick up is free. My water bill is paid by my landlord. My propane bill is about twenty dollars a month. My rent is 250 dollars, by American currency calculation. All of this makes me happy to be living in Mexico. I can no longer afford to move back to the United States, even if I wanted to do that. Which I don't But yesterday I saw a program on you tube about why some people live into their 90s. They did years of scientific studies on hundreds of people and it was surprising what was discovered. Relationships, friendships, was the main reason people live longer. Friendships are more important to one's health than smoking fifteen cigarettes a day, or bad eating habits, or heavy drinking, or taking vitamins, or exercise or anything else we do. Isn't that amazing? And mostly because of covid I am sitting alone in my house with no close friends. They have all drifted away. Friendships have to be maintained. If not, they die. Most of the people I knew here and thought of as friends I met through this blog. So, since that was the case I decided to maybe pick it up again. Something good might come out of it. I doubt if anyone even bothers to look at this anymore since it has been such a long time. But it is a risk i am taking. I will see if I actually can get this onto the blog. What a surprise that would be.
Getting back to your blog is a great way for you to reconnect to the world. Welcome back, Pat! I'm really excited for you to write here regularly. I've missed it a lot!ReplyDelete
Hi Leslie, I finally got the blog showing up on the laptop and your comment. Thank you for believing in me. PDelete
Hi Pat,very glad to see you back.Every day life in Mexico seems interesting to me.We only stay for 3 months and that keeps me busy.Hopefully we will see a change in the coming months,it is so tedious!ReplyDelete
Thank you Heather for commenting. I am glad it reached me. I agree. Tedious is a good word for the times now. PDelete
I live in SAT and have commented on your blog without a reply in the past! So people are out there, you just need to notice them! I also blog at http://countdowntomexico.com/ and like you my life has contracted like crazy because of Covid. Maybe sometime we could sit on a bench in the plaza for a chat or walk down to the malecon. Of course, with masks on! NancyReplyDelete
Hi Nancy, Sorry I didn't see your other comments. THat sounds like a good idea, to meet sometime. I will check out your blog right now. PDelete
I welcome your return. You’ve been missed! Look forward to your blog as things start returning to normal. Thanks!ReplyDelete
I am glad to see you are back again. Thank you for writing. PDelete