Afternoon walk with Chico to the Laguna Mall
It was another beautiful sunny day here. No extra humidity. Perfect. No wonder this is touted as the second best weather in the world. I don't know what could be better than this, at least for my taste. Thinking about taste, I had lunch at Subway Sandwich shop in the Laguna Mall. I am just getting over a cold but the longer I stayed at home the worse I was feeling. All I needed was a brisk walk, a sandwich and a chocolate chip cookie. Chico got to walk with me. He enjoys getting out as much as I do. Fridays and Mondays are the worst traffic days, so it was busy on the road. Thankfully, we were just walking and that didn't matter. People were relaxed and friendly and even the dogs. I took a few photos of the mall, just to try to get back into the hang of things. I also paid my internet bill while at the mall. 400 pesos and two hundred pesos more for my cell phone. Not bad. I don't know how I could tolerate so much isolation without my laptop and cell phone now. I am spoiled. Sorry.the photo program isn't working. I have no idea of why. Guess I will have to get a three year old in here to help me.
