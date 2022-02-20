Sunday, February 20, 2022
Night thoughts
I have been trying for hours and hours to get my blog to work again. Photos won't show up as anything but computer language. And now the writing part is messed up. It looks to me like I am not even on the blogger program and I can't get them to give me any feedback. So this attempt at reactivating my blog looks like a failure. Again. Maybe it just isn't meant to be. Life goes on and others have blogs to inform people about living in Mexico. I try to be upbeat on this blog but it is four am and I am discouraged. Being discouraged often isn't allowed in the cyber world. Someone always wants to rescue or beat a person down for having anything but the most positive of feelings. But there is a real downside to living as an expat. That is isolation. I do not have the resources where I can get help. Add to that isolation is my own inability to get around like I did just a few years ago. I have physical problems. Getting old isn't easy. And it is especially difficult living alone in a foreign country. So many people I have met through the years went back to their home countries because of missing their families, especially their grandchildren. I don't have any. I am just alone. This covid made a huge blow to my life, just as it has to everyone else in the world at this time in history. I need to quit fighting the inevitable. We all have to get old. We all have to change. We all have to eventually die. Everything eventually comes to an end. So enjoy your life while you still have it. I enjoyed doing this blog while it worked for me. I thank everyone for their love and concern and attention. Otherwise it can get awfully lonely here.
2/20/2022
