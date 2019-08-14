Morning thoughts

I am finally getting used to being back in the USA. And it is time to start thinking about returning to my home in Mexico. I am no longer tongue tied when someone speaks to me. I am not clutching the seat when riding in a car on the freeway. I am comfortable walking into monsterous, crowded stores. No desire to run out the door with a sense of claustrophobia from the crowds. I can mostly ignore television commercials where people try to convince me to buy something or take a pill for some problem, causing many other problems from the pill.
I still feel a bit outside of myself. Kind of like I have misplaced part of my soul, or at least part of my identity. This is a fast moving world..... I can't keep up. I don't want to keep up. I think I can accept my old age gracefully. It is okay with me to be out of the mainstream. Out of the loop.
I have been spending many hours in my son and daughter-in-law's back yard, watching the leaves fall. And playing with their two dogs. This has helped to center me. It is like sitting in the woods.
