Morning Thoughts

I have a view of the sunrise out my kitchen window. It faces the back yard. I have a view of the sunset from the balcony in the front of the house. I feel so lucky to have a sense of space instead of feeling closed in.
It is noisy here now because of the holidays. More fireworks will be going off as New Year's Eve approaches. I feel like I have a new life now. It was worth all the effort but for sure I will sell my heavy furniture before I move again.
I wish everyone a very Happy New Year. I may not write again until after the holiday. I appreciate the e mails people have been sending to me. Maybe one day I can get the comments to work on here. That would be a good goal. Until then, you can e mail me at: Petwalker40@yahoo.com
My kitchen
Mural painted on my wall in the living room.
