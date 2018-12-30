Sunday, December 30, 2018

Morning Thoughts

After weeks of packing, unpacking and moving furniture, I am able to take a couple of days off. I still have a lot of work to do on this new house in order to be comfortable. I do not have a working water heater nor is my washer/dryer hooked up. Rubin, the man who moved me over here, is coming tomorrow to help with a few things. In the meantime, I am going to try to rest today. After I get settled in here I will walk around San Antonio and take pictures and post them. 

I have a view of the sunrise out my kitchen window. It faces the back yard. I have a view of the sunset from the balcony in the front of the house. I feel so lucky to have a sense of space instead of feeling closed in. 

It is noisy here now because of the holidays. More fireworks will be going off as New Year's Eve approaches. I feel like I have a new life now. It was worth all the effort but for sure I will sell my heavy furniture before I move again. 

I wish everyone a very Happy New Year. I may not write again until after the holiday. I appreciate the e mails people have been sending to me. Maybe one day I can get the comments to work on here. That would be a good goal.  Until then, you can e mail me at: Petwalker40@yahoo.com



My kitchen



Mural painted on my wall in the living room.
