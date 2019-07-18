Baby birds on my upstairs deck

For weeks I chased the parents away from my deck because of the awful messes they made. I would clean it up and almost immediately they would make another huge pile of poop. Chico got into the act. When I yelled at the birds and clapped at them, Chico barked and jumped up. Then he got into barking on his own and coming to me to tell me that they were back. This went on for several weeks, our battles with the birds. I would sweep down their mud nests and they would build more. Finally, I gave up in defeat. Hard to fight Mother Nature and it is a losing fight. Chico continued for awhile and then he gave it up.
Three little babies stuck their heads out of the nest one day and the parents came and went all day long, feeding them as they chirped frantically for more, more, more..... and I cleaned and cleaned the messes below. But eventually they won my heart and I didn't want anything bad to happen to them.
Today it looks like they are about ready to leave the nest. Two of them were on the ledge and one was in the nest. I made Chico and Olive go into the house. I don't want a baby to fall Into their jaws. I got one good photo of all three. I am guessing they will be gone soon. I will miss them.
