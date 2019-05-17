An evening at home

The sun is going down on another hot day. I looked at the weather report and it shows rains coming at the end of next week. That will be a relief. It has been too hot to take long walks. We just sit around . We, means my little Mexican family, Chico, me and Olive. Chico is looking out the French doors in the first photo. And the next photo I took of myself. The last one is Olive. She sleeps through these hot days.
My floor fan quit working. My refrigerator quit working and my internet barely works. I don't know if this will get posted or not.
