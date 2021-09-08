Wednesday, September 8, 2021

On my birthday morning

well quite a lot of comments came this morning. on my birthday. i quit counting after fifty. i am now on all kinds of lists from sales people. i would say at least nine tenths were from them. but some previous readers also wrote and that amazed me and i consider those messages my birthday gifts. i am still remembered! and i appreciate every comment. for now it is to exhausting of a task for me to post them today. too overwhelming. but thank you my blog friends for letting me know that i could bring this blog up from the dead. and there will be mistakes that need editing that so seehr wemehow this etch a sketch refuses to do for me.
  1. Cat in KC MOSeptember 8, 2021 at 1:32 PM

    Happy birthday Pat!! I never commented much but have thought of you often. :-)

    1. Patricia W.September 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM

      Thank you and everyone else who wrote to me today. I really appreciate the birthday greetings on this rainy day in Mexico.

