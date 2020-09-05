The end for now

My blog program no longer works. I tried to add a photo today and it wouldn't go on. So, for now, until I can find another way to do this blog. I can't use this. Also my son is fine. No covid. I am fine. No covid. That is the important thing. Thank you all for your love and support through these years. Maybe one day if I can get computer help, i can revive it again. And maybe by then, I will have something to write about. I can't even correct spelling errors anymore on this. Thanks. P
