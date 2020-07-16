Thursday, July 16, 2020
Morning thoughts
I haven't written for awhile so I am just checking in, feeding the blog so it doesn't die completely. I don't like to write when I have nothing to say and am depressed. We all have our downs. No reason for me to inflict mine on anyone else.
It is morning and it is still dark outside. There is a rolling thunder going on overhead. It doesn't stop. You know how a plane sounds when it comes in low. That is how this thunder sounds with no break. It has been going on for a couple of hours. Very unusual.
My cat woke me up as she cried around the house. She only settled down after I got up and sat at the i pad. I had already fed her an hour earlier so she wasn't hungry. Maybe all this noise was upsetting to her. She is now snoozing next to me. And of course, I am wide awake. I would have loved a couple of extra hours of sleep. But my cat is more important to me than sleep. I don't know what I would do without the company of my animals.
I never see any friends. The only people I interact with these days are the check out women at the local grocery store and the man who takes my temperature before I can get in the pool area. Last evening the police truck rolled down my street again, telling everyone to stay inside. I hadn't heard it for quite a few days.
The local paper warned us that we might go into lockdown again because the virus cases have been going up. It is alarming to see two hundred more deaths every time I check the count online, which is every day. But even more alarming is looking at the news from the USA. I need to quit doing that.
I have been walking to the pool and swimming three days a week. I hope that isn't taken away from me if they lockdown again. It has been a lifesaver for me. Good luck to everyone out there. Hope you stay safe and well.
at 7/16/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment