Morning thoughts

I haven't been on here much because there is nothing I can write that is any new or different from what was going on in my life a month ago or two or three months ago. Every day is just a repeat of the day before. Except that I am walking half an hour to the pool and swimming an hour and walking home again. But lately there has been too much rain in the mornings to do that.
The only people I see are at the local grocery store or passing on the street. I did have a knock on my door two days ago. That surprised me. I opened the door to a salesman who was trying to get me to buy funeral services. He handed me his flyer. He looked like he had hit the jackpot. An elderly expat. The perfect consumer of their death services during this pandemic. I just said that I didn't speak Spanish and I shut the door in his face. I saw on the flyer that I could have bought their services on time. Three years and no interest. I wonder how they collect from a dead person.
No comments:
Post a Comment