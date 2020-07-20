I am bored. So this afternoon I tried an experiment. Making a video of my back garden and seeing if I can get it on here. The music in the background is from my neighbor. And this is one of their quieter times. Some days I can't even sit in my garden because the music is blasting out, and even into all the rooms of my house. At least they are playing mellow songs today.
I got a shot of my cat. I just put medicine in her eye. I would say that is why she is so passive. But she is an old cat and mostly she is sleeping. I caught her right after her dinner. She is already back to sleep.
Lovely plants and kitty! Music is okay for a little while...but a lot to deal with all day! Nice video.ReplyDelete
Karen in VA
Thank you Karen. Food ro hear from you. Hope all is well with you. PDelete
Thank you Karen. Good to hear from you. PDelete
Your garden is wonderful, but I'm sorry it's less enjoyable than it could be because of the noise, I mean music!😉ReplyDelete
Hi Axixic Senorita, I agree with that comment. Thanks for writing. PDelete
Looks great!ReplyDelete
Thank you Peter. Good to hear from you. PReplyDelete