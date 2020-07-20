Monday, July 20, 2020

An experiment


I am bored. So this afternoon I tried an experiment. Making a video of my back garden and seeing if I can get it on here. The music in the background is from my neighbor. And this is one of their quieter times. Some days I can't even sit in my garden because the music is blasting out, and even into all the rooms of my house. At least they are playing mellow songs today.

I got a shot of my cat. I just put medicine in her eye. I would say that is why she is so passive. But she is an old cat and mostly she is sleeping. I caught her right after her dinner. She is already back to sleep.

  1. AnonymousJuly 20, 2020 at 7:51 PM

    Lovely plants and kitty! Music is okay for a little while...but a lot to deal with all day! Nice video.
    Karen in VA

    1. Patricia W.July 21, 2020 at 10:07 AM

      Thank you Karen. Food ro hear from you. Hope all is well with you. P

    2. Patricia W.July 21, 2020 at 10:20 AM

      Thank you Karen. Good to hear from you. P

  2. Axixic SenoritaJuly 20, 2020 at 7:52 PM

    Your garden is wonderful, but I'm sorry it's less enjoyable than it could be because of the noise, I mean music!😉

    1. Patricia W.July 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM

      Hi Axixic Senorita, I agree with that comment. Thanks for writing. P

  3. Peter KouwenhovenJuly 21, 2020 at 9:54 AM

    Looks great!

  4. Patricia W.July 21, 2020 at 10:19 AM

    Thank you Peter. Good to hear from you. P

