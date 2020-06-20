Saturday, June 20, 2020
Rainy night thoughts
Looks like the rainy season is here. We are having a storm right now. Thunder, lightening and lots of rain. My goal is to learn how to enjoy this season. There are too many months of it not to do that.
The corona virus is spreading. I look at the numbers of deaths in Jalisco every few days. It was over four hundred today. The police trucks come by in the evenings with their loud speakers blasting out in Spanish and English for us to stay home. Few people pay any attention to the warnings.
I couldn't stand to stay inside any longer. I was going crazy. I joined a pool that is within walking distance of my house and three days a week I walk with Chico for half an hour, swim for an hour and walk home. My entire state of mind has changed. I no longer feel like life isn't worth living. Maybe I will get the virus and I won't live as long as if I had stayed locked away but at least I will die happy.
I try not to get irritated at all the people I meet on the path who refuse to wear masks. Or else they wear them on their necks, not covering any part of their faces. I would say that well over fifty percent of the Mexicans have chosen to do that. And twenty percent of the expats. I know that masks are very uncomfortable. But so is having the virus.
Three days ago, a man on a bicycle was crossing the carretera and he was killed. I didn't see the accident. I passed the scene about an hour after it happened. I saw the mangled bike and then a body that was covered by a blanket along the side of the road. I saw a foot sticking out of the blanket. A man's foot.
The police were there and the road was blocked off. No one was paying any attention to the body. When I returned, two hours later, the body was still there, being ignored. So three hours had passed with the body there. Ignored. A sadness welled up within me. What if that were my son? Ignored in death along the side of the road.
It also put into perspective my irritation with the people not wearing their masks. Life is so tenuous! Precious! Fleeting! Gone in a moment. I must be kinder to those I pass on the path and smile under my mask, not frown because their faces aren't covered. They, or I, might not be here tomorrow.
