My fish Veracruz

This is one of my favorite dishes. And today I finally made it just the way I like it. With lots of cooked veggies and capers and green olives.
It has been raining every night but by late morning the sun is usually out. Chico has been walking with me to the pool and waiting in the yard while I swim. He seems much healthier. I thought that his extra fat and slow movement was caused by old age. It was just lack of exercise! Same with me.....
We both are getting better. Now if I don't die of the virus, I may be buying myself a few extra years of this great life. I will never regret moving to Mexico.
