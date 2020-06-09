Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Morning thoughts
I am sitting in front of my i pad with no idea of what to write. Too much is going on in the world now for me to make sense of it. Total Chaos. How to make personal sense and have peace in the midst of a world in chaos. For me, just walking out my door and down the street might mean getting a virus that would kill me. But I watch on the news, thousands of people all over the world, gathering in large groups to contest police violence. Those visuals make me feel like a coward for being afraid of just walking to the grocery store.
I have never participated in any protests. Large groups make me claustrophobic. Another reason to feel cowardly. So I sit here every day, glued to the news, wondering if I were given the opportunity to join a protest, would I do it? Unfortunately, in my heart I know the answer. No. My fear of getting the corona virus and dying a horrible death would overshadow my courage.
So I sit here in my house, watching the brave ones out in protest. I have no words of wisdom. No solutions. Just staying alive. And sometimes I wonder, why? What am I living for if not to reach out to others?
