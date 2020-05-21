Thursday, May 21, 2020
Morning thoughts
I am still in lockdown along with all the other people sixty and over in this area. I do go out in the early mornings to take Chico for a short walk and if necessary, buy a few groceries. So far, I have not been stopped by the police.
My landlord hasn't returned to finish his construction job. I am not unhappy about that at the moment because I am just getting over all the other clean up. I may be unhappy if he hasn't filled in those holes he made in the wall before the rainy season. I may have an unusable upstairs deck.
I have been doing a lot of work on my back yard. With the help from my friend, Dudley. Thank you Dudley!
Here are some photos and of my kitchen and back yard. Hope you are all doing well!
