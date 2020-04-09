I am spending my days cooking. Or maybe I should use the word daze instead because I feel like I am in a daze most of the time. Well, most of this timelessness. Here is what I made for lunch. It is blanched fresh green beans cooked in sesame oil with garlic, onions, sesame and sunflower seeds. With extra firm tofu, covered with corn starch and fried with sesame seeds and sunflower seeds. I think it was a success. I have had a lot of failures recently, especially with trying to make sourdough bread. But this was good.
