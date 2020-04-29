Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Morning thoughts
Another day of lost time. What day is it? What is the date? What is the month? It is all the same to me. I enjoyed receiving all the coronavirus cartoons and jokes that my friends sent me. One in particular. I can't remember the exact wording. The meaning was, after being just with my own company for several weeks, I apologize to anyone who has had to spend time with me in the past.
I have been worried that my internet would be cut off. Skype is my only way of calling out and the internet has been my constant companion all this time. The office where I pay was closed down for about a month. I had no idea of how to pay the bill. Today I checked online and it is open again. So I trudged up there in the heat. Excited that I wouldn't be disconnected. I got there early and had to wait outside behind five other people. When it came to be my turn to go inside, the young woman refused to let me go in. I was wearing a mask. Everyone else had gone in and I could see no reason that I was held there. Finally, I figured it out. She said that no one over sixty was allowed in the store.
I was devastated. How was I going to be able to pay my bill? Someone nearby suggested that I give the money and bill to the woman who was keeping me out. So I did and she paid it for me. What a relief. As I left I was wondering how she knew I was over sixty with a mask covering most of my face. I guess old age is easy to spot.
Most of the stores were closed. People rarely greet me anymore, even when I greet them first. It is as if each person is encased in a private world, hoping to keep others out. Who knows, maybe the next stranger passing by will have the virus and pass it on to me. It is also hard to know what someone else is feeling behind a mask. Is he or she smiling or scowling at me? Maybe best to just withdraw into myself and pass on by quietly, not acknowledging the other person.
Now I am back home again. At least I know that I will have a communication system for awhile longer.
