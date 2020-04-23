Morning thoughts

Another day stuck in the house. But I made more kombucha. This time with fresh mango inside. Today was another sourdough disaster. Instead of throwing away yet another batch of flour, I decided to try adding yeast to the mix. In other words, I cheated! But it worked immediately. I think is too hot to slice. I won't know until then if it is edible but it was nice to see it rise. I hated failing so many times.
A friend told me yesterday that his doctor said there are no coronavirus deaths in the Ajijic area. Not yet. I hope this will hold out.
