Morning thoughts

Yesterday was difficult. I was in the middle of making a batch of tapioca pudding when my electricity went out. That was around ten in the morning. It was out until midnight. It is really hot here now. I had no communication system because I depend on skype on my i pad. The book I was reading was also on the I pad. And my fans of course didn't work. It was a long day and night. I was afraid that the milk would have spoiled but it was okay this morning. I finished making the pudding.
I also made my very first glass of kombucha. I poured it over ice. Fresh blackberry and strawberry flavored. The first photo below shows the tall circular container that contains the mother. I also made fresh mango kombucha which is in the second photo. It still needs to be blended and strained. This process has taken weeks. I started out without a skoby but I was able to make the batch and grow a scoby from a bottle of store bought kombucha. I won't try to explain what all this means. If you are interested, you can find it online.
My sourdough bread is another story. A complete failure. But since I have nothing to do, I am trying again this morning.
I received a notice from a friend saying that if I go outside of my house, I will have to take my electric bill to show the police proving the truth I live in the neighborhood. I can only go out in an extreme emergency. No more walking the dog. No more grocery shopping. Otherwise, I will be fined or maybe thrown in jail? Jail seems doubtful.
Last night while wide awake in bed, in the heat and dark, I heard the police truck drive by. Flashing lights that went into my bedroom window, and a voice announcing that we were all supposed to stay in our houses. That we are in an extreme national emergency.
Kombucha and sourdough bread don't seem so important compared to the situation here. But these things are keeping me from going into a deep depression. Maybe the world will never be the same after this. Maybe I won't survive it. And maybe I wouldn't want to live in a world where danger and death lurk everywhere and possibly on everyone.
