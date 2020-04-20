Monday, April 20, 2020
Morning thoughts
For weeks I have been stuck in my house, enviously watching people from my balcony as they are going about their business and having parties in the evenings. It seemed so unfair. And last night I received a notice that Jalisco has made it a law that anyone sixty and over is not allowed to leave their houses for ANY reason. We will be fined by roaming policemen if they see us out of our cages. But the younger people can carry on as usual. As if they don't get or transfer this virus?
We were also told not to go to the hospital if we get sick. We were given a phone number to call and a doctor will come out to see us in our houses. Good luck with that. We could be dead before that doctor would arrive.
