Thursday, April 16, 2020
Morning thoughts
I will try to be upbeat this time. Difficult. One good thing. My refrigerator is fixed. The two repair men knocked on my door, came inside, wearing masks and gloves. They went to work chopping out the ice that had built up inside my frig, behind a panel. Charged me 800 pesos. And left. Great service. Great price. Working frig again. At least for now it works and I will know what to do the next time it fails. Just unplug it and let it sit for a couple of days until all the ice has melted onto the floor. How fun. It will give me something to do. Mop.
I am so old that now I am remembering of a song that was popular when I was a small child. Rag Mop. Does anyone else remember it? That may not be the name but those were the main words. This is my rag mop day. I am going to mop all my floors.
What other day is it besides Rag Mop? I had to look that up. What day of the week is today? That question often shows up on my i pad search history. Often I have guessed it wrong. But who cares? They are all the same. Boring.
I had to leave the house a couple of days ago. Or was it three days ago? Or four? More Lost time. To pay my electricity bill. My friend drove over with her dog. Our dogs are friends and they were beside themselves with excitement. Chico was barking and practically doing back flips when he heard her car horn. He always recognizes it. My friend, Carolina, told me that wal mart was making people wait outside in a long line. Only letting a few people in at once. And people were standing pretty close to each other in the line. (I can't see how that would have been safer. Wal mart is a huge store with lots of space between people.)
She took me to a small OXXO which is a chain grocery store. They took my payment. My electric bill was 245 pesos for two months. In American money, it is hardly enough to even bother translating. Less than fifteen dollars.
For months I haven't been out in the evenings. What surprised me was all the activity. So many people were walking around, alone and in groups. They were enjoying the cool night after another hot day. I realized that they were all young Mexicans! My friend and I were the only older expats. We got a few strange looks. They had taken back their country. Why were we out in it?
Now I get to worry that maybe I have been infected while outside. Another fun thing to keep me occupied. I can do my rag mop dance while worrying if I am going to die soon. I had better close this out because I am sinking into depressed thoughts. I had promised myself that I wouldn't do that again.
at 4/16/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
This should cheer you up. Your electric bill was actually only about $10 (US).ReplyDelete
Hi Steve, yes and that was for two months and running the fan all the time. Good to hear from you. I like your article about photos. PDelete