Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Morning thoughts
I did too much cooking and my refrigerator refused to work anymore. I am waiting for the repair man to show up but I think it is beyond repair. When I was house sitting, ten years ago, a woman I worked for kindly gave it to me. She had bought a new one. It was maybe ten years old at that time. The repair man has already fixed it once for me. This time I may have to give it up. I sure hope the repair man doesn't bring the coronavirus in with him.
It is terrible to live with fear. Either I take the risk of getting the virus or else I live without a working refrigerator. What a choice! I am taking the risk. Food is too important to me.
Yesterday I looked at the thirty thousand photos I have on this I pad. I have another thirty thousand on a nonworking computer. So many parades, festivals, smiling people, restaurants, friends, etc. LIFE!
All gone now. And I don't know if it will ever return in my lifetime. Such freedom. So much love and happiness radiated out through those photos. I took it all for granted.
Last night I had one of those dreams where it feels completely real. I was looking for my mother. She had moved and I didn't know her address. I saw a child playing on a porch and I asked if he knew Virginia. He said, she lives here. He went inside and brought her out. She came to me and we were hugging and crying. She was so alive in this dream and she has been dead a long time now. I woke up crying, realizing that it was just a dream. She isn't alive. I can't hug her. Right now, I can't hug anyone. What a way to live. If this is going to be the new normal, I am not sure I will want to live.
Yes, I am depressed! I never realized before now how much it means to me to be with people and share celebrations and meals and love and hugs!
