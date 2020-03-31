Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Morning thoughts
Still in lockdown. The president has extended it for another month. By then, if I am still alive, my floors will be clean enough to eat on or else I will be here stark raving mad. Now, when I think of something I want to buy to fix up my house or something I want to do, I preface the thought with IF I AM STILL ALIVE. What a way to think. But this is our new reality. We are all at risk, some more than others.
Right now, I wish I had never left San Blas. The quiet little beach town north of Puerto Vallarta. I was going to retire there years ago but the mosquitoes and jejenes drove me out. Now an even greater threat exists in this area. Also unseen, like those jejenes. I checked the statistics this morning. Over in the San Blas area they have had only 6 cases and no deaths. It is fourth from the bottom of cases in Mexico. Jalisco, where I live, is third from the top with 90 cases and 4 deaths. And that is just for today. It will get worse, much worse.
Last night I heard and saw a police truck coming down my street. The policeman was blasting out warnings and people walking on the street almost ran. I couldn't hear whatever he was saying. Maybe he was telling them to go home. And two days ago I watched an army helicopter above my neighborhood, going back and forth. Don't know why. Things are strange here right now. Most of the people are ignoring the threat but then there are little pockets of fearful events.
Well, back to cleaning my house. I have never been so well organized. If I die during this time, at least the person cleaning my house and getting rid of my things will have an easier time of it. Sorry for being so negative. I really should quit listening to the news. Good luck to you all and happy cleaning if that is what you too are doing.
at 3/31/2020
