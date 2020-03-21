Saturday, March 21, 2020
Morning thoughts
Things are rapidly changing here just as everywhere else in the world. I am now self isolating. I am one of the more vulnerable of the population because of my age and health issues. I had to go out a few times to try to get money. Three times I tried ATM machines and they were empty. Being a suspicious person, my first thought was that the banks didn't like the current exchange rate so they stopped the ATMs from working. A couple of months ago, the peso to the dollar was the best for the peso than it has been in many years. Recently it is the worst for the peso. It fluctuated from 16 pesos to the dollar to over 24 pesos to the dollar. I can't keep up with all the changes that are happening here.
Most of the events have been canceled. The Lake Chapala Society has stopped all activities. But so far, they are keeping their grounds open.
Tomorrow I have to venture out to pick up my renewed IMSS health insurance forms. For now that office is still open. I hope I won't be needing to go to the doctor or hospital in the near future but I have to be prepared!
Expats are clearing out the grocery shelves. Toilet paper and dry beans, rice and fruits are almost gone. Superlake was so crowded at the checkout line that I had a panic attack and had to put my groceries down and leave the store. I suffer from claustrophobia. I guess that can be helpful in these social distancing times..
I am trying not to worry but it is hard to control. I should quit looking at the news. That would help.
Mexicans are business as usual. The president was out a few days ago in crowds, hugging people and kissing babies. He thinks everyone is overreacting. He has his three lucky charms protecting him. An American two dollar bill, a religious charm and I have forgotten the third one. God help us!
Be safe everyone!
at 3/21/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment