Thursday, March 5, 2020

Morning thoughts, Mexican Census



Flowers are in bloom all over town. In April the Jacaranda trees bloom and the towns turn purple.

But down to the business of census taking. A woman came to my door with her official identification hanging around her neck and asked me many questions. So many that I was starting to lose patience. Also two (men) neighbors ran over to help make sure I understood her Spanish and I am also guessing to learn my answers. Here are some of the questions. I am sure I have forgotten some. 

Where am I from? How long have I lived in Mexico? How old am I? Do I have any children? Do I have any children that have died? What kind of health insurance do I have? Do I have an income? Do I go to school? Do I work? How many years of schooling did I receive? Do I have any health issues that require help? Can I hear okay? See okay? Walk okay? Do I have a car? A bicycle? Or other mode of transportation? How many Rooms are in my house? How many people live here? How many bedrooms do I have? Do I have a washing machine? A television? A telephone? Cell phone? Refrigerator? Computer? Internet? Am I divorced or did my husband die? 

The two men learned a lot about me very quickly. maybe I should have been concerned about my privacy but I had no idea she was going to ask me so many questions. I guess I am a little bit flattered that people were interested enough in me to want to have those answers. Mostly I am like an invisible person, just making casual greetings on the street or while buying groceries. I do like my privacy. 

