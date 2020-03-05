Morning thoughts, Mexican Census

But down to the business of census taking. A woman came to my door with her official identification hanging around her neck and asked me many questions. So many that I was starting to lose patience. Also two (men) neighbors ran over to help make sure I understood her Spanish and I am also guessing to learn my answers. Here are some of the questions. I am sure I have forgotten some.
Where am I from? How long have I lived in Mexico? How old am I? Do I have any children? Do I have any children that have died? What kind of health insurance do I have? Do I have an income? Do I go to school? Do I work? How many years of schooling did I receive? Do I have any health issues that require help? Can I hear okay? See okay? Walk okay? Do I have a car? A bicycle? Or other mode of transportation? How many Rooms are in my house? How many people live here? How many bedrooms do I have? Do I have a washing machine? A television? A telephone? Cell phone? Refrigerator? Computer? Internet? Am I divorced or did my husband die?
The two men learned a lot about me very quickly. maybe I should have been concerned about my privacy but I had no idea she was going to ask me so many questions. I guess I am a little bit flattered that people were interested enough in me to want to have those answers. Mostly I am like an invisible person, just making casual greetings on the street or while buying groceries. I do like my privacy.
No comments:
Post a Comment