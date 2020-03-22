Yesterday I received a message that Jalisco is in a lockdown. We are supposed to stay in our homes for five days. I am only half way through the second day and am already driving myself crazy.
I have been cooking for two days. Cooking and cooking. There is no more room in my frig. I couldn't possibly eat all this food by myself, even if I had a month to try. It is just my way to calm my nerves.
It would be more helpful for my nerves if I would hide my i pad. I keep obsessively turning it on and checking the news.
Three and a half more days to go and then I can venture out again. Probably five pounds heavier from all this food, but hopefully still alive and well.
Sending good wishes to all of you and hoping that this nightmare won't last forever.
