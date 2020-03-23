Monday, March 23, 2020
Lockdown, day three
I have continued my obsessive cooking while listening to the news on my iPad. Now there is no more room in my refrigerator. I am not sleeping much because of my mind running wild. Plus, last night my Mexican neighbors across the street had a loud, very crowded party at their house. Everyone was laughing, playing music, having fun. While I sat on my deck alone and thought about all my fears.
What is life going to be like in the future? A five day lockdown that is only followed by a few people isn't going to stop the virus. Will there be more lockdowns? In the future, will we all have to stay home and only relate by way of computers? Sounds like a scary science fiction movie.
Maybe the Mexicans across the street have a better grasp of reality than I do. They are enjoying life and each other before it comes to an end. The music hasn't died for them yet.
I bring out the worst in myself. Fears become exaggerated. Every time I cough I imagine that I am going to die and I think that the end is here for me. Ugh! Maybe I should have crashed that party last night.
3/23/2020
Mexico is a little behind Ohio in its timetable on infection rate. We have been doubleling for about ten days. Some of that is just a lack of testing but if you go by people getting real sick, it is still doubling every day. I'm thinking our peak may be next weekend because there are very few people out and about-no one to infect. Our governor had a good friend die right at the beginning, one of the first. That got his attention and he has been very proactive. Much of Ohio is urban, we're going to have higher numbers than the more rural states at first. The best advice is kick back and wait the storm out because it will pass. Plague always does.ReplyDelete
Thank you Norm for passing along that information. Take care of yourself. PDelete