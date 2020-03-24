Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Lockdown, day four
My internet was out all day. So, no listening to the news. It was such a peaceful day without constantly listening to the corona virus disasters. I knew life would be better without all that fear being pumped into my house but I didn't have the courage to turn it off.
I spent the entire day without thinking about it. Just me and the cat and dog. I did more cooking and cleaning and resting in the sunshine. It was a good day and I am doing exactly what I am supposed to be doing, staying home. Okay, I cheated a little this morning with a short walk so Chico could do his business.
This is the first time in my life when the only thing expected of me is to do nothing. Just stay home. And I can't manage to do that completely. Tomorrow. I hope will make it through tomorrow, the last day of the lockdown, without peaking my head out the front door. I expect this won't be our only lockdown. I will have more chances to practice. And maybe I will get the courage to keep the news turned off. I can't change anything by listening to it and worrying about it.
at 3/24/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment