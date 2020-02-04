Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Morning thoughts
Another Mexican holiday, Constitution Day, and I did not go to the parade. I think that is the first one I have missed in many years. But it has been very cold and rainy. I am not sure that they had the parade because of the bad weather. I will have to ask around. Maybe it was postponed.
Because of this weather, I have stayed home for several days. No photos taken. Nothing to report. Just wanting to add something to keep this blog from dying completely. Maybe that would be best. I heard from a reader that several other blogs have gone by the wayside. And a new one has started on you tube with videos. He also agreed with my assessment that readers aren't interested in reading about me but in this area. Since I have become so settled and happy at home most of the time, I have nothing to add about the area.
This coming weekend is the chili cookoff. I will go to that and post photos on here. Until then, I will sign off.
at 2/04/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment