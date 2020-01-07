Morning thoughts

Yesterday was Three King's Day, the last of the Christmas holidays. This season lasts about a month for Mexicans. All the fireworks and loud music were enough to put me into a depression. So I tried distracting myself by decluttering and cleaning my apartment. I haven't been posting much because I don't like to be negative here. It usually backfires on me tenfold. So it is better to write nothing than inflict my depression on others. Depression is a difficult emotion for others to deal with, let alone for the person who is depressed. But I am better now.
Yesterday I found out from my water man that the reason it is so noisy at my place is because of my neighbors directly behind me. They live in a narrow strip of land between my back yard and the house facing the other street. I would say it is no wider than twenty feet and no longer than sixty feet. He said that there are five families living in that space. It is too small for a house. Just four small shacks stacked on top of each other for sleeping. They basically live outside, so close it is like being in my yard. Twenty people, five families, including five screaming, pan banging, children. Plus I don't know how many dogs and they just added a crowing rooster.
You might be thinking that I should have some compassion for them but that has all been used up by them constantly screaming at each other, playing their music full blast day and night and I already mentioned the children banging on pans. And they shoot off loud fireworks just about every day, for hours at a time. Again, the rooster crows. The dogs bark. The fireworks pierce the air. The mothers scream at their children. The children scream at each other.
I need to have some compassion for myself and find another place to live. The water man told me that they own that strip of land. So they aren't going to be moving. All of this sent me into a big depression. It is so difficult for me to move with my animals and all my furniture. But decluttering maybe will help if I can find another rental. It is discouraging because they are expensive these days.
I looked for noise cancelling earphones. None that work are sold in this area. So here I am, writing about the things that caused my depression when I thought I was over it. I guess I will publish this anyway. We all know that life isn't always roses, even in "paradise".
I really feel for you. I know what it's like to have noisy neighbors. I'm grateful that now my neighbors are quiet. I hope you get some peace.ReplyDelete
Thank you Donna for your concern. I hope all is well with you. PDelete