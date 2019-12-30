Morning thoughts

I haven't been writing because of the holidays. They depress me. The hardest part of living in Mexico, for me, is being so far from my family. I have a son and daughter-in-law in Kansas. Talking for a few minutes on the phone just doesn't cut it. I don't have grandchildren or it would even be more difficult. Being away from family, and especially grandchildren is the biggest reason women go back to the USA to live. I have seen it many times.
The second hardest part for me is all the noise. We have a lull for a few days and I have been able to catch some sleep. But it will start up again now for the New Year's celebrations. On Christmas Eve, I thought a live band was playing in my neighborhood. I was awake until four in the morning. Finally, I stuck my head out the door to look for it. Two doors from my house was a bonfire in the street and three very drunk Mexican men were sitting on the sidewalk with their music blasting from the house.
During these holidays, many Mexicans celebrate the same way. And they leave ashes and burnt wood on the streets. Around six in the morning it was finally quiet. I fantasized about going to their house and blasting music in their windows so they couldn't sleep. But I did nothing. This is their country, not mine. And the holidays always remind me that I am a stranger here. An immigrant.
All the fireworks and noise made me start thinking about San Antonio Days. Last year it was twelve days of music, day and night. I found out that it starts June 13th this coming year. I have to be out of here for those days. Anyone out there wanting to hear some loud Mexican music and stay here and take care of Chico and Olive? Let me know if you do. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!
