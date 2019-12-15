Sunday, December 15, 2019
Morning thoughts
I have been sick with a cold for over a week and staying home. I took a short walk to the San Antonio plaza this morning and noticed that the three altars dedicated to the Virgin of Guadalupe have been taken down. No wonder the fireworks have finally stopped. At least for a few days, until we get closer to Christmas. There are Christmas lights strung up in my neighborhood and I have watched two Christmas parades coming down my street at night. Both had fire engines blasting out their sirens. My dog was howling. He hates those high pitched noises. Each time I thought maybe one of my neighbors had a fire and I ran out to see where they were headed. Happily, I saw the parades instead. People were throwing candy to children from the backs of trucks and Christmas music was playing. Children were chasing after them. Would have put me in the mood for the holidays if I hadn't been so sick.
This morning I took Chico for a short walk to the Plaza and I took a few photos of the decorations and the stands.
