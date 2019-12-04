Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Morning thoughts, What can I eat????
I went to the Wednesday market this morning for my weekly food shopping. Came back with nothing more than a small bunch of watercress. All because of my new diet. A few weeks ago I decided to try to go Vegan. That didn't work out so well. I couldn't keep to all the restrictions. I was okay with no meat, chicken or sea food. Not so okay with no butter, milk, or cheese. I was told to eat lots of beans. And greens. That didn't work out so well either. I had to stay home most of the time.
Since I have no thyroid, I checked what I should eat, or not, eat for that kind of diet. No cruciferous vegetables: broccoli, kale, spinach, cabbage, Brussels sprouts. (There goes the majority of the greens). No processed foods, sugar, soy and very few beans. I don't think I will miss all those beans. So now almost everything has been crossed off my list. Except watercress and sprouts. I AM HUNGRY.
