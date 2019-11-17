Sunday, November 17, 2019
Morning thoughts ----- Buen Fin
All the years I have lived here, I think twelve now, I have not heard about Buen Fin. Until this year. I was told about it by way of Jack, my friend and a person who has only lived here two years at the most. He was told about it from his Spanish teacher. And now I see it everywhere. On signs, in store windows, in stores, and online. It is Mexico's equivalent of our Black Friday. Except it lasts longer here. From Nov. 15th through the 18th.
This information sent us on a wild goose chase to Sorianas to buy two bottles of good tequila. Since neither Jack nor I drink more than one bottle a year, we decided to split the cost and splurge on the best. We were under the impression that it would be two for one. And that there would be a massive crowd waiting outside the store like what happens in the USA. And that even the bar owners buy their liquor there because it is so cheap.
But we arrived to a normal day in the store. Sure there were massive amounts of liquor for sale. The good stuff, the expensive stuff wasn't sitting out. Just empty boxes. I guess you had to take the empty box to the check out stand in order to get the liquor. But no anxious bar owners were standing around.
Because it wasn't two for one. It was three for two. That brought up the cost significantly. Plus, we didn't want three bottles. We also would have had to split that third bottle. We lost interest and ended up grocery shopping. The prices there are in line with Walmart. Interesting morning anyway. BUEN FIN....... no expensive tequila for me and that is just as well.
