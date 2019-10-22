Morning thoughts

I got a haircut at the local beauty shop. Cost me eighty pesos plus tip.That is a little over four dollars. Not bad. I like it short because it dries quickly when I swim. Now often enough these days. Too many mornings are overcast and cold to go to the spa.
The Day of the Dead celebrations are coming up soon. And Michael Jackson's Thriller dance is this coming Saturday. I will write about it for Access Lake Chapala and put photos on here. I always have fun at this event. Then all the Day of the Dead events: Trick or treating, the altars, marigolds everywhere, people in costumes, etc.
The winter people are arriving. More traffic. But it is nice to see returning friends.
I am looking forward to all the holiday events.
No comments:
Post a Comment