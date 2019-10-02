Morning thoughts

It is the beginning of October. I am still sick. Now I have a name for it, bronchitis. Not fun. But I was able to sleep lying down last night. I think I have turned the corner and am getting well.
I have been hiding out in my house. I don't want to give this to anyone else. Yesterday was beautiful weather. Very warm into late in the evening. And then a big storm. Finally I am learning the weather patterns here. And to sit out in that warm sunshine when it is here.
Looking back on my life (I have lots of time to do that) I realized that every late September or early October I have gotten sick with something: a cold, flu, pneumonia and now bronchitis. I don't know why this has been true because there is very little change in the weather here. September and October are pretty much like July and August. As you may know, this is supposed to the the second best weather in the world. Somewhere in Africa is said to be the best. And Africa is too far for me to go. I will just have to put up with the second best!
