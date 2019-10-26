Breakfast at my Doctor's house

Every Saturday and Sunday my Doctor's wife and family have a restaurant in their patio. I walked down this morning a few minutes before nine. I knew that it gets crowded very early and stays crowded all day. I had two birria, goat, tacos. The meal was twenty pesos, a little over a dollar in American money. Fifteen minutes after nine the restaurant was packed. The food is delicious. I may go back tomorrow morning too. Here are photos. When I first arrived and after fifteen minutes. If you are ever around the San Antonio Plaza on weekends, check it out. You won't be disappointed. The last photo is of a little boy who ran down there barefooted and in his pajamas to buy tacos for his family. This is a very popular place.
