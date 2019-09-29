Morning thoughts

The big holiday is over and I am still recovering. Almost immediately after all the celebrations, I became sick. Still am sick. For awhile I was afraid I had pneumonia again. Same symptoms. I got out my nebulizer and have been doing steam treatments to try to clear up my lungs. Slowly getting better. Guess I won't have to worry about being carted off to the hospital this time.
Yesterday was hot so I sat in the sun, coughed and read. Today is overcast. It may have rained last night. I don't know. I am learning during this rainy season that whenever there is a hot day, expect rain and cold the next day. So I need to be prepared to take full advantage of the nice days. Not long before the rainy season will be over and the winter people will return.
I don't have anything new to report. Just wanted to check in and try to keep the blog alive. And myself! Back to the nebulizer!
